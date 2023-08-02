IndiGo Q1 Results: Airline logs highest-ever quarterly net profit at Rs 3,091 crore

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd ended at Rs 2,565.75, down by Rs 4.70, or 0.18 percent on the BSE.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Wednesday, reported a net profit of Rs 3,090.7 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, IndiGo posted a net loss of Rs 1,064.3 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The total revenue stood at Rs 16,683 crore during the period under review, up 29.8 percent against Rs 12,855.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at Rs 5,210.9 crore, over Rs 716.9 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 31.2 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 5.6 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The airline had a total cash balance of Rs 27,400 crore comprising Rs 15,691.1 crore of free cash and Rs 11709 crore of restricted cash. The capitalised operating lease liability was Rs 43,086.2 crore. The total debt (including the capitalised operating lease liability) was Rs 46,291.9 crore.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd ended at Rs 2,565.75, down by Rs 4.70, or 0.18 percent on the BSE.