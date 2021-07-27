IndiGo Q1 results: Airline reports net loss of Rs 3,174.1 crore

InterGlobe Aviation, parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Tuesday, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 3,174.1 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 2,844 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a loss of Rs 2,408 crore for the quarter under review.

Ronojoy Dutta, the CEO, said, "Our financial results for the first quarter were severely impacted by the second covid wave. The number of passengers traveling declined sharply in the months of May and June. With the second covid wave receding, we are seeing a measured recovery in bookings for July and August. Notwithstanding the Industry’s present challenges, we remain firmly optimistic about IndiGo’s future. Our entire focus during this pandemic has been to manage our cash balances, run a high-quality airline and continue to build our capabilities and be prepared for the post covid environment."

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation ended at Rs 1,706.80, down by Rs 32.75, or 1.88 percent on the BSE.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)