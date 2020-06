IndiGo has indicated big plans for the cargo segment by converting 10 of its passenger aircraft into freighters that can carry up to 20 tonnes of cargo, Chief Executive Officer Rono Dutta told analysts in a conference call post earnings.

"We are looking at it [cargo]... even when we come back to full operations, should we do some all-cargo operations to international destinations because there are some channels that we have discovered and these are some strong niche markets. So I expect cargo Operations to do well in the future," Dutta said.

The grounding of passenger flights in India amid the coronavirus lockdown on March 25 caused unprecedented losses in revenue to the aviation industry, but those who operated cargo flights managed to generate some cash.

Dutta said that while the airline operated some international cargo flights, the segment emerged into one of the "few bright spots" for IndiGo during the lockdown period. It operated cargo flights to the Middle East and China.

Earlier, the airline had limited cargo carrying in the belly space of passenger aircraft, which could accommodate only six to nine tonnes. On May 16, it operated an international cargo flight, on the Kolkata-Guangzhou-Kolkata route, carrying medical supplies like face masks and GCRs, from Guangzhou to Kolkata. Similarly, it carried 20,212 kg on its Kochi-Abu Dhabi freighter flight 6E 9014 on May 12.