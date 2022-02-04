IndiGo Q3 results: Net profit at Rs 128.4 crore, beats estimates

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd - which operates IndiGo - the country's biggest airline on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 128.4 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a loss of Rs 626 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a loss of Rs 818 crore for the quarter under review.

The Gurgaon-headquartered company's revenue rose to Rs 9,294.7 crore as compared with Rs 5,142,5 crore in the year-ago period. In the third quarter of the current financial year, the airline's total income jumped 84.3 percent to Rs 9,480.1 crore.

At the end of the December quarter, IndiGo's total cash balance stood at Rs 17,318.9 crore, down 5.7 percent in the year-ago period. Total debt, including capitalised operating lease liability, ballooned to Rs 35,153.4 crore, up 26.8 from the same quarter last year.

In terms of network, IndiGo's fleet comprised 283 aircraft, including 56 A320 CEOs, 140 A320 NEOs, 52 A321 NEOs and 35 ATRs. This is a net increase of 4 aircraft during the quarter. During the quarter, IndiGo operated a peak of 1,574 daily flights including non-scheduled.

In terms of outlook, IndiGo said Q4 FY22 capacity in terms of ASKs (available seat kilometers) is expected to reduce by around 10-15 percent as compared to Q3 FY22.

IndiGo's passenger yield or average fare per passenger mile - the money earned for each passenger-kilometer flown, grew 19.2 percent to Rs 4.41, compared to the same quarter last year.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said, "I am pleased that we were able to report a profit for the third quarter. It demonstrates that our business model is fundamentally strong. Our employees have remained a pillar of strength throughout this health crisis and have steadfastly provided superior service to our customers."

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of IndiGo ended at Rs 1,969.95, up by Rs 30.50, or 1.57 percent on the BSE.