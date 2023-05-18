English
IndiGo back in black, posts Rs 919 crore Q4 profit on higher revenue

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 18, 2023 6:24:10 PM IST (Published)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of IndiGo ended at Rs 2,264.00, down by Rs 36.20, or 1.57 percent on the BSE.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Thursday, reported a net profit of Rs 919.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, on robust market demand and higher revenues.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 1,681.7 crore, IndiGo said in an exchange filing. In the March quarter, revenue stood at Rs 14,160.6 crore during the period under review, up 76.6 percent against Rs 8,020.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
EBITDAR
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, and rent (EBITDAR) was Rs 2,966.5 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal against Rs 171.8 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. While its margin increased to 20.9 percent against 2.1 percent, the company said.
