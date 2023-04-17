Indian Railways revenue soars 25% in FY23 | All-time high for passenger earnings

Indian Railways’ passenger revenues registered an all-time high growth of 61 percent to reach Rs 63,300 crore in FY22-23. After three years, Indian Railways was able to fully meet the pension expenditures.

Indian Railways on Monday, April 17, said it has earned Rs 49,000 crore more in revenue in FY 2022-23 over the previous fiscal — a 25 percent jump. For FY 2022-23, the state transporter earned record revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore.

During 2022-23, freight revenue has climbed to Rs 1.62 lakh crore, a growth of nearly 15 percent from the previous year. Indian Railways’ passenger revenues have registered an all-time high growth of 61 percent to reach Rs 63,300 crore.

After three years, Indian Railways was able to fully meet the pension expenditures. Buoyancy in revenues and tight expenditure management have helped in achieving an operating ratio of 98.14 percent, well within the RE target.

After meeting all revenue expenditures, the state transporter generated Rs 3,200 crore for capital investment from its internal resources (Rs 700 crore for DRF, Rs 1,000 crore for DF, and Rs 1516.72 crore for RRSK).

In terms of traffic revenue, Indian Railways earned Rs 63,300 crore as passenger revenue in 2022-23 compared to Rs 39,214 crore in 2021-22, which is 61 percent higher than the last financial year.

The Railways earned Rs 5,951 crore as other coaching revenue in 2022-23 compared to Rs 4,899 crore during 2021-22, which is 21 percent higher than the last financial year, sundries revenue stood at Rs 8,440 crore during FY22-23 vesus Rs 6,067 crore in 2021-22, which is 39 percent higher than the last year.

Gross revenue stood at Rs 2,39,803 crore compared to Rs 1,91,278 crore in 2021-22. Also, gross traffic receipts stood at Rs 2,39,750 crore in FY2023-24 compared to Rs 1,91,206 crore in 2021-22.

Total railway receipts during FY22-23 is Rs 2,39,892 crore compared to Rs 1,91,367 crore in 2021-22. Total railway expenditure during FY22-23 is Rs 2,37,375 crore against Rs 2,06,391 crore in 2021-22. The operating ratio during FY 22-23 is 98.14 percent.

In terms of capital expenditure, the capital invested was Rs 1,09,004 crore during FY 22-23 compared to Rs 81,664 crore in 21-22. Under the Railway Safety Fund, Rs 30,001 crore was spent during FY22-23 compared to Rs 11,105 crore during 2021-22.

A sum of Rs 10,239 crore was invested from funds raised through Sovereign Green Bonds for the first time in FY22-23. An investment of Rs 11,797 crore under Rashtriya Rail Sanrakhsa Kosh was made during the last fiscal for various safety works.

During 2022-23, the total gross budgetary support (GBS) was Rs 1,59,244 crore compared to Rs 1,17,507 crore during 21-22. Total capex was Rs 2,03,983 crore against Rs 1,90,267 crore in FY2021-22.