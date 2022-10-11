    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Indian Railways passenger revenues jump 92% till Oct 8

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

    The number of reserved passengers booked during the April 1-October 8, 2022, period rose 24%.

    The overall revenue of Indian Railways in the passenger segment at the end of October 8, 2022, was Rs 33,476 crore, a jump of 92 percent over Rs 17,394 crore achieved during the same period last year, an official statement said on Tuesday, October 11.

    In the reserved passenger segment, the total approximate number of passengers booked during the April 1-October 8, 2022, period is 42.89 crore compared to 34.56 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 24 percent.

    The revenue generated from the reserved passenger segment during the same period is Rs 26,961 crore, compared to Rs 16,307 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 65 percent.

    In the unreserved passenger segment, the total approximate number of passengers booked between April 1 and October 8, 2022, is 268.56 crore compared to 90.57 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 197 percent. The revenue generated from the unreserved passenger segment is Rs 6,515 crore compared to Rs 1,086 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 500 percent.

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
