Indian Oil reports net loss of Rs 272.3 crore in September quarter

By Asmita Pant

Mini Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expected the company to report a net loss of Rs 14,476 crore for the July-September period.

India's largest oil PSU, Indian Oil Corporation will be reported a net loss of Rs 272.3 crore on Saturday, down from a net loss of Rs 1,992 crore in the June quarter.

Revenue for the company is also expected to decline 23 percent while it is expected to report an operating loss for the quarter.

The EBITDA loss came at Rs 1,960 crore, up 44.2 percent from the previous quarter. The company's margin rose by 30 basis points to 0.9 percent from 0.6 percent.

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang downgraded Indian Oil to accumulate from its earlier rating of buy, stating that the company is likely to report the worst result among the three OMCs.

CNBC-TV18 had exclusively reported this week that Oil Marketing Companies may seek government intervention as they are weighed down by fuel under recoveries. Sources said that the combined under recoveries for LPG and fuel are over Rs 1 lakh crore.

Under recoveries is the gap between the cost and the selling price of fuel. In case the selling price is lower than the cost price, higher is the under recoveries.

On October 28, the shares of the oil major traded near their 52-week low of Rs 65.20. The shares of Indian Oil Corporation have fallen down nearly 10 percent this year and .