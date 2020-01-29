Associate Partner
Countdown

#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings
Earnings

Indian Oil Q3 earnings preview: Here's what to expect

Updated : January 29, 2020 11:14 AM IST

Q2FY20 for IOC was quite weak impacted by shutdowns, high inventory losses and delayed monsoons that impacted demand for fuel.
IOC has been an underperformer in last 1 year with the stock price declining almost 17 percent.
Since the news of BPCL divestment and reports that IOC has been looking at bidding for BPCL, the stock has been quite volatile.
Indian Oil Q3 earnings preview: Here's what to expect
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki reports Q3 net profit at Rs 1,565 crore; misses estimates

Maruti Suzuki reports Q3 net profit at Rs 1,565 crore; misses estimates

Budget 2020: Here’s what life and general insurance sector expect

Budget 2020: Here’s what life and general insurance sector expect

Budget 2020: How your personal finances are going to be impacted after February 1?

Budget 2020: How your personal finances are going to be impacted after February 1?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement