Earnings
Indian Oil Q3 earnings preview: Here's what to expect
Updated : January 29, 2020 11:14 AM IST
Q2FY20 for IOC was quite weak impacted by shutdowns, high inventory losses and delayed monsoons that impacted demand for fuel.
IOC has been an underperformer in last 1 year with the stock price declining almost 17 percent.
Since the news of BPCL divestment and reports that IOC has been looking at bidding for BPCL, the stock has been quite volatile.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more