State-run oil refiner Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 8,781 crore in the quarter ended March 2021, registering a sharp 78.6 percent growth as compared to Rs 4,916.6 crore in the previous quarter.

The company's revenue in Q4FY21 rose 16.3 percent to Rs 1.24 lakh crore from Rs 1.06 lakh crore, QoQ.

The company's earnings beat CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates on all fronts. Profit was estimated at Rs 5,741 crore on a revenue of Rs 1.2 lakh crore.

IOC's gross refining margin (GRM) in Q4 was at $12.50/bbl versus CNBC-TV18 Poll of $6.50/bbl. The average GRM for the year April- March 2021 is $5.64 per bbl as against April- March 2020 of $0.08 per bbl.

EBITDA, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, increased 40.3 percent to Rs 13,501 crore from Rs 9,622 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 190 bps to 10.9 percent from 9 percent on a sequential basis.

