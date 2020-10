State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 6,227.3 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, led by inventory gains and lower expenses.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,910.8 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 3,210 crore for the quarter under review.

Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 30 percent to Rs 1,15,749.43 crore from Rs 88,936.54 crore, QoQ. Fuel sales were at 17.7 million tonnes, 16 percent higher than the preceding quarter.

Average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) for the period April- September 2020 is $3.46 per bbl.

Other income for the period April- September 2020 includes a foreign exchange gain of Rs 753.11 crore. In addition to the above, exchange gain amounting to Rs 653.78 crore has been recognised as an adjustment to finance cost to the extent of exchange loss recognised as a finance cost in earlier periods (April- September 2019: Exchange loss of Rs 254.00 crore included in finance cost), the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's tax expense in Q2 was at Rs 2,112.5 crore versus Rs 717.7 crore, QoQ.

The board of the company has also approved the proposal for borrowings including borrowings up to Rs 20,000 crore during a financial year through a private placement of bonds/ debentures in one or more tranches, from time to time, within the overall limit of Rs 1,65,000 crore approved by shareholders at the last Annual General Meeting.

