Indian Energy Exchange Q4 profit ends flat, dividend declared of Re 1 per share

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported flat growth in terms of profit for the fourth quarter of financial year 2023. The company’s net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 88.34 crore, down 0.02 percent from Rs 88.36 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The net sales for the quarter came at Rs 107.03 crore, down 4.51 percent from Rs 112.08 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) came at Rs 115.70 crore in March 2023 up 3.96 percent from Rs 111.29 crore in March 2022.

Meanwhile the board of directors of IEX has also recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share.

“As per Regulation 42, the Board has fixed Friday, July 28, 2023, as the Record Date for payment of the Final Dividend. The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of shareholder's approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting,” the company said in a statement.

Additionally, IEX achieved overall volumes of 7,928 million units in April, growing 6 percent from April 2022.

However, on a month-on-month basis, overall volumes were down 14 percent.

Price of power in April stood at Rs 5.41 per unit, down 46 percent from last year's figure of Rs 10 per unit. The dip in price is due to improving supply side scenario leading to increased liquidity, as well as cooler weather conditions.

“Sell-side liquidity improved on the exchange due to government initiatives to ensure adequate power supply during this summer season, including gas-based thermal power that was made available on the exchange,” IEX said in a statement.

