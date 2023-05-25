Indian Energy Exchange Q4 profit ends flat, dividend declared of Re 1 per share

The net sales for the quarter came at Rs 107.03 crore, down 4.51 percent. Shares of IEX closed at Rs 155, up 0.096 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported flat growth in terms of profit for the fourth quarter of financial year 2023. The company’s net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 88.34 crore, down 0.02 percent from Rs 88.36 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The net sales for the quarter came at Rs 107.03 crore, down 4.51 percent from Rs 112.08 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.