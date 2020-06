Indian Bank’s net loss widened to Rs 217.7 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 due to higher provisions. The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 190 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income during the quarter rose 13.6 percent to Rs 2,002.7 crore from Rs 1,763.5 crore, YoY.

Other income of the bank rose to Rs 841.6 crore from Rs 569.6 crore in the same period last fiscal.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) during the quarter increased 2.1 percent to Rs 14,150.8 crore from Rs 13,862.3 crore in the previous quarter. Gross NPA as a percentage of gross advances decreased 30 bps to Rs 6.9 percent from 7.2 percent.

Net NPA declined 4.7 percent to Rs 6,184.2 crore from Rs 6,487.6 crore while net NPA ratio fell by 40 bps to 3.1 percent from 3.5 percent, sequentially.

Indian Bank's provisions in Q4FY20 rose to Rs 1,891.9 crore versus Rs 1,529.3 crore, QoQ, and versus Rs 1,638.8 crore, YoY.

Non-Performing Loan Provision Coverage ratio as of March 31, 2020, was 73.05 percent.