By Asmita Pant

Mini The bank's total income for the quarter under review increased to Rs 12,538 crore from Rs 11,440.42 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. The net interest income during the quarter was 15 percent higher at Rs 4,684 crore.

Indian Bank on Thursday reported 13 percent rise in net profit at Rs 1,225 crore for quarter ended September as provisions for bad loans fell, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,089 crore for the year-ago period.

The bank's total income for the quarter under review increased to Rs 12,538 crore from Rs 11,440.42 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. The net interest income during the quarter was 15 percent higher at Rs 4,684 crore.

Indian Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 7.3 percent of the gross advances as of September 30, from 9.6 percent in the year-ago period. Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 1.5 percent from 3.3 percent. Total provisions, however, for bad loans and contingencies were higher at Rs 2,404 crore for the quarter, a rise of 10 percent from the previous year.

The lender had fresh slippages to the tune of Rs 2,379 crore during Q2FY23, down from Rs 3,952 crore in the year- ago period. Among other key ratios, the cost of income ratio improved to 44.3 percent from 45.9 percent and yield on advances moved up to 7.5 per cent from almost seven percent.

However, cost of deposits were higher at four percent against 3.9 percent and cost of funds were up at four percent versus 3.9 percent.