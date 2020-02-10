#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
Indiabulls Real Estate posts 76% drop in Q3 net profit at Rs 49 crore

Updated : February 10, 2020 09:10 PM IST

Indiabulls Real Estate had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 202.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.
Indiabulls Real Estate total income for the period under review increased marginally by 2.33 percent to Rs 1317.7 crore as compared to Rs 1,287.59 crore in Q3 FY2019.
Indiabulls Real Estate total expenses of the company during the quarter increased 20 percent to Rs 1201.28 crore from Rs 1,001.32 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.
