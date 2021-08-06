Indiabulls Housing Finance sees residential market picking up; expects 10-15% disbursal growth in August

Indiabulls Housing Finance expects 10-15 percent disbursal growth in August, Gagan Banga, vice chairman & managing director, told CNBC-TV18.

The home finance company reported its earnings for the June-ended quarter. The mortgage financier reported a marginal 3.3 percent growth in its profit after tax at Rs 282 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The lender had reported a profit after tax of Rs 273 crore in the year-ago quarter. The spread on the book stood at 2.6 percent. The net interest income improved to Rs 765 crore from Rs 731 crore in the year-ago period. Net NPAs reduced to 1.55 percent from 1.63 percent. The total provisions rose to Rs 3,600 crore, which is 3.9 times the regulatory requirement. The loan book shrunk by 10.52 percent to Rs 65,438 crore from Rs 73,129 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

On retail disbursals, Banga said, “The retail disbursals are going up materially month on month (MoM). In June to July, we would have gone up almost 40 percent and in July-August, I expect at least 10-15 percent further increase, that’s the growth rate that we have projected to get to about Rs 2,000 crore of gross retail disbursals by the month of March.”

On residential space, he said, “The residential market, not just in Mumbai but pan-India, is turning after 10 years. Land deals have started happening and I am witnessing this after 6-7 years. I believe the residential real estate cycle is going to be a long one, it was a 10-year down cycle, it should be at least 6-8 years upcycle and we are just at the start of it.”

Banga also added that the company has created a larger provision buffer at 5.5 percent of assets under management (AUM). He further mentioned that collections steadied from June onwards for the company, though April and May were tough from the collections point of view.

(With inputs from PTI)

