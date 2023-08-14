Indiabulls Housing Finance Q1 results: Net profit rises to Rs 296 crore, total income stands at Rs 1,916 crore

1 Min Read
Indiabulls Housing Finance Q1 results: The net interest income (NII) was 33.3 percent up year-on-year (YoY), while profit after tax (PAT) surged 59.3 percent. The total income of the firm stood at Rs 1,915.62 crore.
Indiabulls Housing Finance on Monday posted net profit of Rs 296.19 crore for the first quarter of FY24. The net interest income (NII) was 33.3 percent up year-on-year (YoY), while profit after tax (PAT) surged 59.3 percent. The total income of the firm stood at Rs 1,915.62 crore.
This is a developing copy
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Independence day sale: Types of online frauds and how to prevent them
Aug 14, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Legal Digest | Motor accident claim need not be made at the accident site
Aug 14, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Nearly half of the 94 IPOs since 2020 have returned at least 50% or more to shareholders
Aug 14, 2023 IST5 Min Read
India Independence| A throwback to 1947 — how the year impacted the Indian music industry
Aug 13, 2023 IST4 Min Read