Indiabulls Housing Finance Q1 results: Net profit rises to Rs 296 crore, total income stands at Rs 1,916 crore

By Anshul

Indiabulls Housing Finance on Monday posted net profit of Rs 296.19 crore for the first quarter of FY24. The net interest income (NII) was 33.3 percent up year-on-year (YoY), while profit after tax (PAT) surged 59.3 percent. The total income of the firm stood at Rs 1,915.62 crore.

This is a developing copy