Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 14% fall in profit, net interest income surges to Rs 734 crore

By Anshul  May 22, 2023 4:59:29 PM IST (Updated)

The net interest income increased by 13.5 percent to Rs 733.6 crore versus Rs 646.3 crore YoY.

Indiabulls Housing Finance on Monday reported 14.4 percent fall in net profit at Rs 262.6 crore for the March quarter versus Rs 306.8 crore year-on-year (YoY). The net interest income (NII), however increased by 13.5 percent to Rs 733.6 crore versus Rs 646.3 crore YoY. The company’s consolidated revenue from operation fell by 5.2 percent to Rs 2,075 crore as compared to Rs 2,189 crore in the year-ago period.

Indiabulls Housing Finance said, “the board of directors approved issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 5,000 crore.”
The company is offering coupon rates ranging from 8.88 per cent to 10.15 per cent per annum and post-close, the issue will be listed on BSE and NSE.
