Indiabulls Housing expects 15% AUM growth in FY23: Gagan Banga

Gagan Banga, vice chairman and managing director, Indiabulls Housing Finance, on Thursday, mentioned that the company expects assets under management (AUM) growth to be 15 percent in FY23. Banga shed light on the increase in gross non- performing assets (GNPAs) and net NPAs observed in Q3, explaining that it was due to RBI re-classification. He also shared that the company is targeting its GNPA to not breach 350 basis points (bps).

He said, “We are fairly confident that in FY23, we should be able to grow AUM by about 15 percent over where we end FY22.”

Indiabulls Housing Finance recently came out with its Q3 earnings. The mortgage lender reported an 8 percent decline in its consolidated net profit in the December quarter. Its profit after tax (PAT) for the December quarter came in at Rs 303 crore, down from Rs 329 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's gross NPA came in at 3.18 percent during the December quarter as against 2.44 percent in Q3FY21. Meanwhile, its net NPA stood at 1.80 percent during the period under review, compared to 1.46 percent in the corresponding period last year.

Banga shed light on the increase in gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) and net NPAs observed in Q3. He mentioned that it was due to RBI re-classification. He explained that the company is targeting that its GNPA does not breach 350 basis points (bps). He highlighted that the lending model is shaping up well and they were able to disburse Rs 1,500 crore in the previous quarter.

He said, “As we have been guiding earlier, the gross NPAs, we do not expect them to breach 350 bps and accordingly we have created provisions.”

Watch the video for the full interview.

(With PTI inputs)