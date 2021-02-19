  • SENSEX
India sales boosts pharma earnings in Q3; US markets remains a key concern: CLSA

Updated : February 19, 2021 04:55 PM IST

According to CLSA, eleven pharma companies’ revenue rose 8.3 percent YoY to Rs 423 billion, a 3 percent miss.
Adjusted profits rose in the double digits YoY for a fourth quarter, spiking 45 percent YoY to Rs 61.6 billion, an 11 percent beat.
