India prescription biz up 16%; launch momentum helping to offset price erosion in US: Cipla

Cipla posted its Q3 numbers. CNBC-TV18 caught up with Umang Vohra, MD & Global CEO, of the company, to gain an understanding of the Q3 numbers and upcoming launches. Vohra believes launch momentum is helping to offset price erosion in the US. He added that India prescription business went up by 16 percent YoY. However, the overall COVID portfolio has declined. Vohra expects COVID drug sales to be lower by 15-20 percent, going ahead.

Cipla posted its Q3 numbers. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 756.88 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, almost flat compared to the year-ago period. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 751.6 crore. The company's total revenue from operations for the October-December period rose 6 percent to Rs 5,478.86 crore from Rs 5,169 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Vohra affirmed that Q3 always sees strong sales in the US. He believes what is adding to it is the launch momentum. He is confident that the new launches will add sales above the $145-150 million base in the US.

He said, "The numbers are responding to our launch momentum. Two things specifically happened in the US in this quarter. One- the US is always highest in the December quarter. That's just the pattern of buying and we see it every year. The second is that our launch momentum is accelerating."

"So yes, in terms of new launches that come, we think that they will positively add above the USD 145 to 150 million base that we have. So yes, the US has moved up and the launches plus the December buying is a reflection of our numbers," he explained.

With respect to price erosion in the US, Vohra explained that the company has been grappling with it since the last 2-3 quarters. However, he believes the launch momentum is helping to offset the said price erosion. Additionally, he clarified that the company has a healthy number of launches lined up in H2FY23 as well.

"The nature of the US market will not change, the erosion will always be there. But if the launch momentum is able to support it, you feel it less. We did certainly feel a lot of price pressure in the last two to three quarters. We have guided that we expect a relatively healthy launch calendar in the second half of the next year," he mentioned.

On India prescription business, he said it was up 16 percent on a year-on-year basis. He explained that the COVID portfolio has declined. Infact, going ahead, the company may see 15-20 percent lower sales in COVID drugs as compared to the quarter gone by, Vohra noted.

He said, "In India, our overall consolidated prescription business grew by about 16 percent. Our COVID portfolio declined by 16 percent between the previous year and this year. Our non-COVID portfolio is going to beat market growth quite convincingly and that's our goal going forward even into the next year."

"We have done it over the past two and a half years; we are feeling more confident about the non-COVID part of the business. From a COVID perspective, there will always be some amount of COVID in our numbers - could be another 15-20 percent lower than what we reported in Q3 but realistically as a base, it is lower now," he explained.

Watch the video for the full interview.