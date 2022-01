Q3 Earnings | What to expect from TCS, Infosys, Wipro today

India Inc is about to kick of the first earnings season of the New Year. India's three largest IT companies -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro -- will report their financial results for the quarter ended December 2021 later in the day.

The Street is expecting a good show from largecap IT companies as the demand environment continues to remain strong. (Here's what more to expect from their Q3 earnings today)