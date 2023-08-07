India Cements post net loss of Rs 75.3 crore in June quarter, revenue at Rs 1,393 crore misses estimate

India Cements registered a net loss of Rs 75.3 crore for the April to June 2023 quarter, marginally lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll projection of Rs 79 crore.

Cement maker India Cements registered a net loss of Rs 75.3 crore for the April to June 2023 quarter, marginally lower than the CNBC-TV18 poll projection of Rs 79 crore, the firm’s financial results showed on August 7.

On a sequential basis, however, the company's loss due to irregular monsoon and high raw material costs was lower than Rs 218 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23. On an year-on-year basis, this however, was against a profit of Rs 76.09 crore in the June 2022 ended quarter.

India Cements ’ revenue came in at Rs 1,393 crore, about four percent lower than the Rs 1,452 crore prediction of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18. At this level, the revenue from operations is 4.6 percent lower than the Rs 1,460 crore in the previous quarter while the decline was 3.6 percent when compared on a year-on-year basis.

The cement maker’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was recorded at Rs 5 crore, a significant 64 percent lower than the projection. The firm posted a margin of 0.4 percent for the quarter under review.

Following the first quarter results announcement, India Cements' shares were trading 3.45 percent lower at Rs 216.85 on BSE at 12:55 pm.

India Cements is primarily engaged in the manufacture and marketing of cement and cement-related products. Subsidiaries and associate companies are mainly engaged in the business of sugar, power, financial services, trading, mining and transportation.