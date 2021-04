Bajaj Auto reported a 1.66 percent rise in net profit in its Q4 earnings posted on Thursday. Its net realisation was 73,473 per unit versus 68,711 per unit a year ago. Rakesh Sharma, ED of Bajaj Auto, spoke to CNBC-TV18 on the quarter bone by.

On net realisations, Sharma said, “Our export business increased in this period and that has contributed favourably to the net realisations. Equally, important explanation is that in all the business units which is the domestic motorcycles, exports and to some extent domestic three-wheelers the product mix has been favourable.”

“We have been working on this strategy of premiumisation right across the year and that has started to yield result and reflect itself,” he added.

On domestic motorcycle business, Sharma said, “In the domestic motorcycle business one year back our 125 CC plus portfolio accounted for about 46 percent of our total business and today in Q4 it accounts for 60 percent that is a significant share and that has been driven largely by the Pulsar 125 where our market share is jumped from something like 7 percent last year to 19 percent this year. This has contributed a lot to making the mix favourable and having a really positive impact on the profitability of the individual business.”

On the impact of lockdowns, he said, “As I speak about 25 percent of most of our dealership are closed and a further 10 percent are facing operating hours restrictions. So, there is a substantial chunk which has got impaired in the last 15 days or so and this is probably going to continue for the next 15 days.”

He added, “On the supply side I must say the learnings from last time in the supply chain and much better dialogue at the local level between government-industry means that we are managing to keep the wheel moving and production is happening.”

For full management commentary, watch the video