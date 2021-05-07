IIFL Finance Q4 net profit jumps multifold to Rs 248 cr Updated : May 07, 2021 12:09:16 IST The company’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 2.1 percent and the net NPAs were at 1 percent as of March 31, 2021. Its consolidated income during January-March 2021 jumped to Rs 1,648.62 crore as compared with Rs 1,342.19 crore in the year-ago period. Published : May 07, 2021 12:08 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply