  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings

IIFL Finance Q4 net profit jumps multifold to Rs 248 cr

Updated : May 07, 2021 12:09:16 IST

The company’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 2.1 percent and the net NPAs were at 1 percent as of March 31, 2021.
Its consolidated income during January-March 2021 jumped to Rs 1,648.62 crore as compared with Rs 1,342.19 crore in the year-ago period.
IIFL Finance Q4 net profit jumps multifold to Rs 248 cr
Published : May 07, 2021 12:08 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Raymond Q4 net profit at Rs 58 cr; income up 9% to Rs 1,407.5 cr

Raymond Q4 net profit at Rs 58 cr; income up 9% to Rs 1,407.5 cr

Raymond Q4 net profit at Rs 58 cr; income up 9% to Rs 1,407.5 cr

Raymond Q4 net profit at Rs 58 cr; income up 9% to Rs 1,407.5 cr

IndiGrid raises Rs 1k crore via NCDs

IndiGrid raises Rs 1k crore via NCDs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement