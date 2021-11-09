IGL Q2 preview: Street expects 27% revenue growth

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) will report its Q2FY22 earnings today. It is expected to be a good quarter for IGL. Revenues are expected to go up by 27 percent at Rs 1,595 crore, while the company's profits are expected to be up 38 percent.

Revenues are expected to go up by 27 percent at Rs 1,595 crore, while EBITDA is expected to go up by 28 percent. However, margins are expected to expand just 30 basis points (bps) as the other city gas distribution (CGD) companies did see a big margin contraction.

