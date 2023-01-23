English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings News

IEX sees this as the next growth trigger after muted December quarter earnings

IEX sees this as the next growth trigger after muted December quarter earnings

IEX sees this as the next growth trigger after muted December quarter earnings
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 23, 2023 12:15:59 PM IST (Updated)

For the December quarter, IEX reported a drop of nearly 15 percent in its overall revenue from the same period last year.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell IEX share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure

Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off

Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off

Jan 21, 2023 IST18 Min(s) Read

Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf

Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf

Jan 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why Bihar wants a caste survey and BJP is not interested

Explained: Why Bihar wants a caste survey and BJP is not interested

Jan 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Indian Energy Exchange believes that the recently launched International Carbon Exchange (ICX), to promote voluntary carbon market will provide a significant business opportunity for the company going forward.
The company believes that carbon credit volumes are likely to triple or quadruple by 2030 to almost 1,500 - 2,000 million units from the current 500 million units. By the same period, India is likely to sell almost 200 million carbon credits.
ICX will enable participants to buy and sell voluntary carbon credits at competitive prices through the exchange platform, enabling large corporates meet their ESG requirements.
For the December quarter, IEX reported a drop of nearly 15 percent in its overall revenue from the same period last year. Operating profit or EBITDA also fell by a similar quantum. EBITDA margin declined 100 basis points to 83.1 percent.
IEX has launched ICX nearly two years after launching the International Gas Exchange (IGX), wherein volumes grew nearly 570 percent in the December quarter to 24.4 million MMBtu. The exchange now has over 120 active clients, 37 members and saw 914 trades being executed during the December quarter.
The company believes that the development of a robust gas infrastructure along with a ramp up in gas demand will enable short-term trading of gas in India.
Among the key triggers for the gas market, the company has highlighted inclusion of natural gas under GST, implementation of United Tariff Regulations by the PNGRB, implementation of the new access code regulations among other factors.
Additionally, the company is also working with the Ministry of Coal to explore options to set up a coal exchange. The ministry has appointed a consultant to finalise a framework for having a coal exchange in India.
Shares of IEX are trading 1.2 percent higher at Rs 137.30.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
First Published: Jan 23, 2023 12:14 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

IEX

Previous Article

Log9 Material raises Rs 325 crore, aims to grow battery manufacturing capabilities

Next Article

Bookings for Citroen’s first EV eC3 open in India at Rs 25,000

X