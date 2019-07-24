#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Earnings
Earnings

IDFC First Bank reports Rs 617 crore loss for June quarter

Updated : July 24, 2019 11:57 PM IST

IDFC First Bank reports Rs 617 crore loss for June quarter
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

IDFC First Bank reports Rs 617 crore loss for June quarter

IDFC First Bank reports Rs 617 crore loss for June quarter

1.74 lakh homes in 220 projects completely stalled in top 7 cities

1.74 lakh homes in 220 projects completely stalled in top 7 cities

Nearly 100 fund managers sell entire stake in Yes Bank in last 1 year; what should you do?

Nearly 100 fund managers sell entire stake in Yes Bank in last 1 year; what should you do?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV