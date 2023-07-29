IDFC First Bank reports net profit of Rs 765 crore in first quarter

1 Min Read
IDFC FIrst Bank's net interest income came in at Rs 3,7451 crore, which was 0.3 percent lower than Street estimates of Rs 3,756.5 crore.
IDFC First Bank reported a net profit of Rs 765.2 crore for the first quarter this fiscal, which was slightly above estimates of Rs 761.5 crore.
The lender's gross non-performing assets for the first quarter this fiscal were reported at Rs 3,603 crore, down 7.2 percent from the previous quarter. Its gross NPA percent came in at 2.2 percent, from the previous quarter's 2.5 percent.
Meanwhile, its net NPA was at Rs 1,149 crore, which was 11.9 percent down from the previous quarter's Rs 1,304 crore. The net NPA percent came in at 0.7 percent, while in the previous quarter it was 0.9 percent.
IDFC First Bank's shares ended nearly 1.7 percent higher at Rs 83.94 per share on Friday, July 28.
