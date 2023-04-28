English
IDFC First Bank Q4 Preview | Street expects net interest income to grow by 30.2%

By Abhishek Kothari   Apr 28, 2023 4:23 PM IST
A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the net interest income (NII) to grow by 30.2 percent at Rs 3,475.4 crore against Rs 2,669.2 crore in same quarter last year.

IDFC First Bank is scheduled to report its earnings for the fourth quarter of FY23 on Saturday, April 29.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the net interest income (NII) to grow by 30.2 percent at Rs 3,475.4 crore against Rs 2,669.2 crore in same quarter last year.
Net interest margin (NIM) is likely to remain healthy at 6.3 percent, while profit after tax (PAT) is likely to grow by 97.6 percent at Rs 676.1 crore.
Also Read: Exclusive | KV Kamath doesn't foresee a US-like bank crisis in India
The banks is also likely to report improvement in asset quality, while credit cost is expected to remain stable. Analysts also expect loan growth to see healthy traction led by retail and commercial finance.
