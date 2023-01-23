English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings News

IDFC First Bank reports strong Q3 earnings — Asset quality to stabilise, says management

earnings | Jan 23, 2023 2:41 PM IST

IDFC First Bank reports strong Q3 earnings — Asset quality to stabilise, says management

Profile image
By Latha Venkatesh   Jan 23, 2023 2:41 PM IST (Published)
Mini

IDFC First Bank reported strong earnings for the December-ended quarter. Deposits have grown 43 percent, advances up over 26 percent and the net interest margins (NIMs) have risen by 40 basis point to 6.36 percent.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell IDFC First Bank share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners

Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure

Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off

Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off

Jan 21, 2023 IST18 Min(s) Read

Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf

Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf

Jan 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


IDFC First Bank reported strong earnings for the December-ended quarter. Deposits have grown 43 percent, advances up over 26 percent and the net interest margins (NIMs) have risen by 40 basis point to 6.36 percent.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18 after the earnings report, V Vaidyanathan, the MD and CEO of IDFC First Bank said that he is optimistic about the future of the bank. Despite facing some challenges in the current economic climate, he expects things to stabilise for the bank soon.
One of the key areas of focus for Vaidyanathan is the bank's net interest margin (NIM). He believes that the bank will be able to sustain its NIM at 6 percent for the financial year 24. This is an important metric for the bank, as it measures the difference between the interest earned on loans and the interest paid on deposits.
“Things should stabilise from here and we guide for 6 percent or more than that for FY24 because that is how our products are constructed and that is how our deposit rates are,” said Vaidyanathan.
In addition to maintaining its NIM, Vaidyanathan also believes that the bank can continue to grow at a rate of 20-25 percent in the long-term. This growth will be driven by several factors, including the bank's strong customer base and its ability to identify and capitalise on new business opportunities.
“Our loan book at about Rs 150,000 crore is, believe it or not, less than 1 percent of India's credit. So, we have good capabilities, credit underwriting capabilities, very low NPA. This can go up 20-25 percent for a long time,” he said.
Also Read | Yes Bank to approach SC as shares open 10% in the red after Bombay HC judgement, earnings
Vaidyanathan also believes that the bank will continue to see a similar run going ahead. He expects that the bank's blended deposit rate, which currently stands at 5.7 percent, will remain stable in the coming months. This will help the bank to maintain a healthy balance sheet and continue to support the growth of the bank.
Also Read | Bandhan-led consortium's IDFC MF acquisition to conclude this month
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Also, catch all the live updates on markets with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
X