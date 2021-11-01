IDFC First Bank expects NIMs to stabilise at around 6%

Margins would stabilse at around 5.9-6 percent, which would be healthy margins for the bank, said V Vaidyanathan of IDFC FIRST Bank

IDFC First Bank’s Q2 results were a little lower than some estimates despite utilising the COVID buffer provisions. There was some improvement on the asset quality front, as well as NIMs which continue to hold at higher levels.

The bank reported a nearly 50 percent jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 151.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2021. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 101.41 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially, there was a net loss of Rs 630 crore in the quarter ended June 2021.

Throwing light on the second-quarter performance, V Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC FIRST Bank said their restructured book went up from 2 percent to 2.9 percent in the quarter and about 45 basis points out of the 90 basis points was from the rural business.

“In the first quarter our provisions were Rs 1860 crores and this quarter it was Rs 450.60 crores. So, if you put the two together basically you will see that we have provided for close to about Rs 2350 crores in the first half, while for the full year we are guided for 3000 crores and therefore Rs 3000 crore minus 2350 crores it is about Rs 650 crores. So if you believe our guidance for the rest of the year, it is Rs 650 crore in two quarters,” said Vaidyanathan.

The net interest margins (NIMs) for the bank continue to look good, they stood at 5.7 percent approximately for the last quarter, which improved both on a year on year as well as on a sequential basis. When asked if they would be able to improve from these levels, Vaidyanathan said it would probably slightly improve and then probably taper off from there because they not meant to go up indefinitely.

“We had guided initially for 5 to 5.5 percent at a time a merger and this 5.7 percent also has a bit of uptick because of the fact that in the subsidiary we had a certain amount of income, which is now getting added up to the income line and is also adding to the expense line. So without getting into technicalities, it should flatten out from here, mainly because of the fact that we are now beginning to prime home loans where the margins are relatively let me say more moderate,” he added.

So the margins would stabilse at around 5.9-6 percent, it won't go up indefinitely. But that would be healthy margins for the bank,” he stated.

The interest income stood at Rs 4,100.58 crore, up from Rs 3,924.86 crore. Bank's provisioning for bad loans and contingencies were raised substantially for the September 2021 quarter at Rs 474.95 crore as bad loans moved up.

On recoveries, he said the bank was getting very strong recoveries from the portfolio that they provided before. That is one of the best benefits of the retail business because you provide as per formula, but eventually, when the economy comes back, many of those customers pay back. We had guided for about Rs 650 crores a provision for the rest of the two quarters left for us now excluding, of course, the Vodafone account, and that Rs 650 crore takes into account slippage and writebacks net-net,” he said.

He also clarified that there was no inorganic growth on the cards.

