Ideaforge reaffirms defence's central role in its strategy for growth

Defence will continue to be the largest contributor for drone maker Ideaforge Technology but it is also seeing traction from the civil side, the company's CEO and Whole Time Director Ankit Mehta told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday.

“We have bagged Rs 88 crore deal for a customer under the Ministry of Defence. So, the defence will continue to be a big and large contributor to the business. Also, the civil side is seeing a lot of traction. On the civil side, the business conversion cycle is faster than the defence. Therefore, we will see inclusion and conclusion of opportunities within the year in many cases,” he said.

Talking about the order book, he said that as of June 30, the order book stood at an impressive Rs 103 crore. Such a formidable order book underlines Ideaforge's ability to secure contracts and maintain a strong market presence.

“End of Q1 was about Rs 103 crore and we have added Rs 88 crore . So, it stands today at about Rs 190 crore odd. We also have an L1 pipeline, which is imminent to close into orders of Rs 50 crore plus and we have opportunities that are on the fence of getting into the L1 pipeline. So, we will see growth on the order book,” Mehta said.

As per the Q1FY24 consolidated financial figures, net sales stood at Rs 97.07 crore in June 2023, marking a decrease of 2.22 percent compared to Rs 99.27 crore in June 2022. The quarterly net profit for June 2023 was reported as Rs 18.86 crore, reflecting a decline of 54.27 percent from the Rs 41.25 crore recorded in June 2022. Additionally, the EBITDA for June 2023 was noted as Rs 32.03 crore, indicating a drop of 42.94 percent from the Rs 56.13 crore reported in June 2022.

