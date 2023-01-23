IDBI Bank net profit jumps 60 percent on lower provisioning, solid interest income

The private lender's gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio also improved to 13.82 percent against 21.68 percent YoY. Shares of IDBI Bank Ltd ended at Rs 54.95, up by Rs 0.35, or 0.64 percent on the BSE.

State-run IDBI Bank on Monday, January 23, reported a 60 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 927 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022, on lower provisioning and robust net interest income. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 578 crore.

The net interest income (NII) of the lender grew 23 percent YoY to Rs 2,925 crore against Rs 2,383 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

The net interest margin (NIM) improved to 4.59 percent (4.56 percent excluding interest on IT refund) for the third quarter compared to 3.88 percent (3.31 percent excluding interest on IT refund) for Q3-2022.

The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 13.82 percent as on December 31, 2022, as against 21.68 percent as on December 31, 2021.

The bank's provisioning for non-performing assets was low at Rs 233 crore in the December quarter, compared to Rs 939 crore in the December quarter of the last fiscal.

The bank's net NPA ratio improved to 1.07 percent as on December 31, 2022, as against 1.81 percent as on December 31, 2021. The net NPA ratio stood at 1.15 percent as on September 30, 2022.

The CASA (Current Account and Savings Account) increased to Rs 1,26,663 crore as on December 31, 2022, against Rs 1,21,732 as on December 31, 2021 (YoY growth of 4 percent). CASA stood at Rs 1,29,407 crore as on September 30, 2022.

Also, the share of CASA in total deposits reduced marginally to 54.44 percent as on December 31, 2022, against 54.69 percent as on December 31, 2021, and 56.19 percent as on September 30, 2022.

The risk weighted assets (RWAs) stood at Rs 1,55,036 crore as on December 31, 2022, versus Rs 1,51,113 crore as on December 31, 2021. Total RWA was Rs 1,57,840 crore as on September 30, 2022.

Credit risk-weighted assets stood at Rs 1,20,873 crore as on December 31, 2022, compared to Rs 1,19,911 crore as on December 31, 2021. Credit RWA was Rs 1,25,250 crore as on September 30, 2022.