IDBI Bank aims to achieve loan growth of 8-10% in FY22

IDBI Bank on Thursday reported a 75 percent jump in its standalone profit after tax to Rs 567 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, on higher interest income. The LIC-owned bank had reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 324 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Net interest margin (NIM) improved by 32 bps to 3.02 percent compared to 2.70 percent in the year-ago quarter. The lender also witnessed improvement in its asset quality, with the gross NPA ratio reducing to 20.92 percent from 25.08 percent.

On interest income Rakesh Sharma, MD & CEO of IDBI Bank said, “In Q1 we had recovered Rs 733 crore from Kingfisher and the major portion went towards interest and there were other recovery also so sequentially it is down. However, year-on-year if you see there has been growth in net interest income by 9 percent.”

He added, “We are quite hopeful that with the advances growing now, because during this current six months period, we have been able to achieve all the parameters the guidelines, which we had given in the beginning of the year, except that the growth has yet to pick up. So, I am quite hopeful that the guidance which we had given that 8 to 10 percent growth we will achieve, we will be able to achieve in the next six months because there are sanctions in pipeline. So, with that interest income will also improve, but year-on-year there has been improvement.”

On net interest margins (NIMs) Sharma said, “We had given the outlook that our NIM will be more than 3 percent for the financial year and our net interest margin for the current year has been 3.02 percent and we will be able to maintain NIM about 3 percent. Again the same reason because that special recovery was there from Kingfisher during Q1 so, that time NIM was high. But overall if you see again YoY if you see there has been improvement in NIM also from 2.70 it has improved to 3.02 and we will be able to maintain this more than 3 percent net interest margin.”

On return on assets (RoA) he said, “At the beginning of the year we had indicated that we will be able to achieve ROA of 0.65 - 0.70 and we have already achieved for the current year it is 0.78 and the for the half year it is 81 basis points. So my target is instead of 0.7 we will be targeting more than 0.8 and next year we will be targeting ROA of more than 1 percent. Gradually the banks performance has been improving, the last year bank made profit after a period of four years and continuously there has been improvement. We are quite hopeful that in the coming years, the bank will be showing further improvement in all the efficiency parameters.”

-With PTI inputs