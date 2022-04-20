ICICI Securities Q4 results: PAT up 3% YoY to Rs 340 crore, revenue rises 21 to Rs 892 crore

ICICI Securities, a leading financial services company, on Wednesday, reported a 3 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 340 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a PAT of Rs 329.47 crore.

The company posted a 21 percent jump in revenue at Rs 892 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 739.34 crore in the year-ago period, aided by strong all-round performance across business segments. ICICI Securities has a client base of 76 lakh, of which over 6.2 lakh were added during the quarter.

"We are happy to report an all-round financial performance with growth in all our business segments which is a testimony to our execution capabilities," the company's managing director and chief executive officer Vijay Chandok said.

"As we continue our journey towards becoming a digitally integrated financial marketplace, our focus will be on Diversification, operating leverage, strengthening product positioning. We will continue making investments in Next-Gen technology to build a 'future-ready architecture' and in our brand as well as on building a diversified talent pool," he added.

During the quarter, 65 percent of customers acquired were under 30 years of age (versus 62 percent year-on-year) and 84 percent were from tier II and below geographies (versus 80 percent year-on-year). The company's board has declared a final dividend of Rs 12.75 per share, amounting to Rs 24 per share for FY22, which is its highest ever.

For the financial year ended March 2022, the company reported a PAT of Rs 1,383 crore, up 29 percent from the preceding fiscal. Revenue grew 33 percent to Rs 3,438 crore. ICICI Securities, a subsidiary of ICICI Bank, has four lines of businesses -- broking, distribution of financial products, wealth management and investment banking.

The interest income increased from Rs 103 crore for Q4-FY2021 to Rs 2,11 crore in Q4-FY2022, an increase of 105.0 percent. This was primarily due to increase in average MTF & ESOP funding book and fixed deposits.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of ICICI Securities ended at Rs 627.30, up by Rs 3.10, or 0.50 percent on the BSE.