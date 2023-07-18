ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q1 results: Net profit rises 33%, value of new biz falls 7%

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q1 results: The value of new business (VNB) stood at Rs 438 crore for the first quarter as compared to CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 435 crore.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Tuesday posted 33 percent rise in net profit at Rs 207 crore for first quarter of FY24 year-on-year (YoY). In the first quarter of FY23, the insurance company had reported net profit at Rs 156 crore. In the last quarter i.e. fourth quarter of FY23, the insurance company reported net profit at Rs 235 crore.

The net profit for the first quarter of FY24 exceeded CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 180 crore. The value of new business (VNB) stood at Rs 438 crore for the first quarter as compared to CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 435 crore. The annual premium equivalent (APE) was reported at Rs 1,461 crore in the mentioned quarter as against CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 1,345 crore.

When compared to first quarter of FY23, the VNB dropped 7 percent. The APE fell 3.8 percent when compared to Q1 of FY23. The VNB margin for the Q1 of FY24 was reported at 30 percent, as compared to 31 percent in Q1 of FY23.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported 15.8 percent growth in its assets under management (AUM) to Rs 2,66,420 crore, as of June 30, 2023. The company's total investment income stood at Rs 16,327 crore against a loss of Rs 8,496 crore YoY. Investment income under unit-linked stood at Rs 14,159 crore against a loss of Rs 9,888 crore YoY.

"With customer-centricity at the core, we will continue to focus on growing the absolute VNB, through the 4P strategy comprising premium growth, protection focus, persistency improvement, and productivity enhancement," the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the results, Anup Bagchi, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said, "Our efforts towards expanding the protection business are visible in the 62 percent year-on-year growth in the retail protection segment and this has led to the overall protection business contributing nearly a quarter of the total APE."

At the time of writing this report, the shares of the company was trading 0.21 percent up at Rs 583.70 apiece.