ICICI Pru Life set for 22% growth in value of new business this fiscal

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is on course to meet the target of doubling the value of new business this fiscal from the FY19 levels, as the largest private-sector life insurer expects to continue the good run it had in FY22 and expand the margin by 22 percent. It had nearly trebled its net income in the March quarter on the back of robust margin growth from new sales.

The ICICI Group firm had in FY19 set a target of doubling the value of its new business (VNB) by FY23 -- from Rs 1,328 crore in FY19 to Rs 2,650 crore by FY23. It closed fiscal 2022 with a VNB of Rs 2,163 crore, a growth of 33.4 percent over FY21, and it expects to grow the same at 22 percent this fiscal to meet the target. In life insurance parlance, VNB is the key profitability metric and the equivalent of the net interest income for a bank.

Stated differently, VNB is the present value of all future profit at the time of selling a new policy. It's also referred to as new business profit booked by an insurer from selling new premium, the other being income from renewal premium, which totalled Rs 15,036 crore in FY22, up 15 percent from Rs 13,032 crore in FY21.

Though the first half was impacted badly by the second wave of the pandemic, H2 was much better, helping us close the year with a VNB of 33.4 percent at Rs 2,163 crore. The VNB margin expanded by 28 percent from 25.1 percent in FY21.