ICICI Pru Life Q4 net profit climbs 26 percent to Rs 235 crore

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Thursday, April 20, reported a 26 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 235 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 185 crore.

The value of new business (VNB), representing profitability, grew to Rs 2,765 crore in FY23, a year-on-year growth of 27.8 percent. The VNB margin also expanded from 28 percent in FY22 to 32 percent in FY23.

The embedded value increased from Rs 31,625 crore on March 31, 2022, to Rs 35,634 crore on March 31, 2023, with a year-on-year growth of 12.7 percent. During FY23, annualised premium equivalent (APE), a measure of new business, grew year-on-year by 11.7 percent to Rs 8,640 crore.

N.S. Kannan, MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, "In April 2019 we had articulated our aspiration to double the FY2019 VNB in four years. It gives me immense pleasure to state that we have successfully delivered this with a VNB of Rs 2,765 crore and an industry-leading margin of 32 percent."

The company's board has approved a final dividend of Rs 0.60 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.

"Our strategy of pursuing a diversified distribution and a well-diversified product mix has enabled us to deliver 26.5 percent year-on-year growth in APE in Q4-FY2023. Our focus on protection and annuity products is reflected in the growth in these segments. These products together now contribute nearly half of the new business received premium for FY2023," he added.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance ended at Rs 455.85, up by Rs 10.20, or 2.29 percent on the BSE.