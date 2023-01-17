ICICI Lombard's Q3 net profit up 11 percent on strong premium income

The insurance sector is seeing a rebound in the third quarter of FY23 and this is visible in their retail annual premium equivalent (APE). Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance ended at Rs 1,250.15, down by Rs 0.20, or 0.016 percent on the BSE.

Private sector non-life player ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Tuesday, January 17, reported an 11 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 353 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 318 crore, the company said.

Its gross direct premium income was up 16.9 percent to Rs 5,493 crore in Q3 of FY23 compared to Rs 4,699 crore in the same period a year ago. The company’s combined ratio stood at 104.4 percent during the period under review, compared to 104.5 percent in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The company's solvency ratio was 2.45x as of December 31, 2022, against 2.47x as of September 30, 2022, which was higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50x, it said.

The return on average equity (ROAE) was 18.1 percent for nine months in the current financial year as against 15.1 percent in the financial year 2022, whereas ROAE was 14.3 percent in the third quarter against 14.6 percent in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The insurance sector is seeing a rebound in the third quarter of the financial year 2022-23 and this is visible in their retail annual premium equivalent (APE). In the third quarter, industry retail APE has seen a growth of 12 percent YoY, led by private insurance players, who saw a growth of 16 percent YoY, while LIC grew 6 percent YoY.

The total APE has also seen healthy growth. HDFC Life is back on the growth path with 23 percent growth on a YoY basis. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has posted a growth of 6 percent. This is better than most estimates. Max Financial Services is the only company with negative growth but the management has guided for a better Q4.

