ICICI Lombard Q4 profit jumps 40% to Rs 437 crore, beats estimates

ICICI Lombard Q4 profit jumps 40% to Rs 437 crore, beats estimates
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Apr 18, 2023 7:35:19 PM IST (Published)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd ended at Rs 1,130.55, up by Rs 26.20 or 2.37 percent on the BSE.

Private sector general insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Tuesday, April 18, reported a 39.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 437 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 313 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 377 crore for the quarter under review.
The gross direct premium income (GDPI) of the company stood at Rs 21,025 crore in FY2023 compared to Rs 17,977 crore in FY2022, a growth of 17 percent, which was higher than the industry growth of 16.4 percent, the company said in an exchange filing.
Also Read: Tata Coffee Q4 profit rises nearly 20%, revenue increases more than 10%
Also, the GDPI of the company was at Rs 4,977 crore in Q4 FY2023 as against Rs 4,666 crore in Q4 FY2022, a growth of 6.7 percent as against the industry growth of 16.9 percent. The combined ratio stood at 104.5 percent in FY2023 compared to 108.8 percent in FY2022, it said.
The return on average equity (ROAE) was 17.7 percent in FY2023 compared to 14.7 percent in FY2022, whereas ROAE was 17.2 percent in Q4 FY2023  against 14 percent in Q4 FY2022, the company said.
The solvency ratio was 2.51x as of March 31, 2023 against 2.45x as of December 31, 2022, which was higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.50x. The solvency ratio was 2.46x as of March 31, 2022
Also Read: Network18 Q4 Results: Net loss at Rs 36.8 crore, cites weak advertising environment
The board of directors of the company proposed a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share for FY2023, it added.
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd ended at Rs 1,130.55, up by Rs 26.20 or 2.37 percent on the BSE.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
