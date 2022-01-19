ICICI Lombard Q3 Results: Insurer reports profit after tax of Rs 318 crore, up 1.3%; records nearly 105% jump in capital gains so far in FY22

The country's largest private-sector non-life insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Wednesday reported a modest 1.27 percent year-on-year increase in its profit after tax (PAT) in the quarter ended December 31, 2021. In its quarterly earnings report, the insurer reported a PAT of Rs 318 crore as against Rs 314 crore in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

In the nine months of the ongoing fiscal, the company reported a PAT of Rs 959 crore, down 14% YoY compared to Rs 1,127 crore in the first three quarters of FY21.

The company further said in the report that its p rofit before tax (PBT) stood at at Rs 421 crore in the latest quarter as against Rs 418 crore in the year-ago period, which was just a 0.71 percent increase. For the three quarters so far in FY22, the company reported a PBT of Rs 1,273 crore, a 15% YoY decrease from the Rs 1,504 it had reported in the corresponding nine months of FY21.

The insurer also reported that its Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) stood at ₹ 13,311 crore in the nine months of he ongoing fiscal, compared to Rs 10,525 crore in the same period of FY 2020-21, which is a 26 percent growth.

In Q3, the company said its GDPI was at Rs 4,699 crore as against Rs 4,034 crore--a growth of just over 16% YoY.