ICICI Lombard Q1 results: Net profit up 12%, gross premium income rises 20%

1 Min Read
The return on average equity (ROAE) was 14.7 percent in the first quarter of FY24 against 15 percent in the first quarter of FY23. Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd ended at Rs 1,348.00, down by Rs 17.00, or 1.25 percent on the BSE.
Private sector non-life insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company on Tuesday, July 18, reported a 12 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 390.4 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.
In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 349 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The gross direct premium income (GDPI) of the company was at Rs 6,622.1 crore in the fourth quarter against Rs 5,530 crore in the same period of last year, a growth of 19.7 percent.
The return on average equity (ROAE) was 14.7 percent in the first quarter of FY24 against 15 percent in the first quarter of FY23. The solvency ratio was 2.53x as of June 30, 2023 compared to 2.51x as of March 31, 2023, which was higher than the minimum regulatory requirement of 1.5x.
The combined ratio stood at 103.8 percent for Q1 of FY24 compared to 104.1 percent for Q1 of FY23. However, excluding the impact of the cyclone of Rs 35 crore, the combined ratio was 102.9 percent for Q1 of FY24.
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd ended at Rs 1,348, down by Rs 17, or 1.25 percent on the BSE.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Titan MD’s pay has jumped 230% since 2019. Here’s how much CK Venkataraman took home in 2022-23
Jul 18, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Legal Digest | Ford India appeal in SC — appellant slapped with higher penalty instead of a waiver
Jul 18, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Will India be the breakout EM this decade? Asks a $2 trillion money manager
Jul 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Leaders Speak | An expert's take addressing the growing problem of insurance fraud
Jul 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read