ICICI Bank's stellar performance surpasses HDFC Bank in NII and profit growth

ICICI Bank has been performing exceptionally well in recent quarters, showing remarkable progress across several parameters. On the other hand, HDFC Bank has maintained a stable asset quality and net interest margin over an extended period.

However, when comparing the two banks' net interest income growth rate over the past ten quarters and the profit growth on a year-on-year basis, ICICI Bank has outperformed HDFC Bank

Additionally, ICICI Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio has shown significant improvement, dropping by 518 basis points over the last 24 quarters, whereas HDFC Bank's gross NPA ratio has remained stable between 1.1 percent and 1.42 percent during the same period.

Similarly, while HDFC Bank's net interest margin has remained consistent between 4 percent and 4.4 percent, ICICI Bank has demonstrated a marked improvement of 163 basis points over the last 24 quarters.

HDFC Bank has maintained stable return ratios with its return on asset (ROA) remaining between 1.8 percent and 2.1 percent for the last 14 quarters. In contrast, ICICI Bank has shown significant improvement in its return ratios, achieving its best-ever ROA of 2.39 percent in Q4 FY 23. This improvement can be attributed to ICICI Bank's massive loan growth in recent quarters, which has outpaced HDFC Bank's loan growth numbers.

ICICI Bank's deposit per branch is similar to what HDFC Bank had in Q3 FY20, at around Rs 200 crore per branch. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank's loan per branch is around Rs 173 crore per branch, similar to HDFC Bank's loan per branch in Q3 FY20, which was at Rs 175 crore per branch.

Additionally, ICICI Bank's CASA per branch has grown at a rate of 43.9 percent between Q3 FY 20 and Q4 FY 23, while HDFC Bank's CASA per branch has grown at a rate of 35.4 percent during the same period.

ICICI Bank's quarterly OPEX per branch in Q4 FY 23 was Rs 1.51 crore, slightly higher than HDFC Bank's quarterly OPEX per branch of Rs 1.48 crore in Q3 FY 20.

On a quarterly basis, ICICI Bank currently earns a profit of about Rs 1.55 crore per branch, while HDFC Bank earns Rs 1.54 crore per branch.

However, it is important to note that ICICI Bank's branch network has only grown by 11.85 percent between Q3 FY 20 and Q4 FY 23, compared to HDFC Bank's growth of over 47 percent during the same period.

Although HDFC Bank has expanded its branch network to reach out to customers of HDFC Limited, it cannot be denied that increased branches can result in good business momentum in the future.

It's important to contextualize the productivity ratios, given that ICICI Bank has had relatively lower branch expansion compared to HDFC Bank. If ICICI Bank decides to expand its branch network for future growth, it will be interesting to see how this impacts its operating metrics.

Currently, ICICI Bank is benefiting from its lower branch expansion in recent quarters, which is reflected in its productivity ratios, compared to HDFC Bank.