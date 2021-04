ICICI Bank Q4 standalone net profit jumps multi-fold to Rs 4,402.61 crore

Total income (standalone) of the bank rose to Rs 23,953 crore in January-March from Rs 23,443.66 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Income on a consolidated basis rose to Rs 43,621 crore from Rs 40,121 crore for the reported quarter.