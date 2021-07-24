ICICI Bank reports net profit of Rs 4,616 crore in Q1

Second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported 78 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit at Rs 4,616 crore for the June quarter as against Rs 2,599 crore in the same quarter last year.

CNBC-TV18 had predicted a profit of Rs 4,821.8 crore.

The total income for the bank, however, came at Rs 24,379 crore, lower when compared with the Rs 26,067 crore in the year-ago period. Its overall provisions came at Rs 2,852 crore, nearly a third of the Rs 7,594 crore set aside for the year-ago period, the bank said in an exchange filing.

.The net interest income (NII) for the quarter rose 18 percent year-on-year to Rs 10,936 crore from Rs 9,280 crore YoY.