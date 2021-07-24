Home

    ICICI Bank reports net profit of Rs 4,616 crore in Q1

    ICICI Bank reports net profit of Rs 4,616 crore in Q1

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 4,616 crore vs a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 4,821.8 crore.

    Second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported 78 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit at Rs 4,616 crore for the June quarter as against Rs 2,599 crore in the same quarter last year.
    CNBC-TV18 had predicted a profit of Rs 4,821.8 crore.
    The total income for the bank, however, came at Rs 24,379 crore, lower when compared with the Rs 26,067 crore in the year-ago period. Its overall provisions came at Rs 2,852 crore, nearly a third of the Rs 7,594 crore set aside for the year-ago period, the bank said in an exchange filing.
    .The net interest income (NII) for the quarter rose 18 percent year-on-year to Rs 10,936 crore from Rs 9,280 crore YoY.
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    First Published:  IST
