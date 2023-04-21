ICICI Bank Q4FY23 preview | Highest NII growth rate in 8 years expected

ICICI Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks, is all set to announce its Q4FY23 results on April 22. The street is anticipating the highest net interest income (NII) growth rate in the last eight years which will lead to an all-time high in terms of quarterly profits of nearly Rs 8,900 to 9,000 crore.

The CNBC-TV18 poll suggests NII growth of nearly 36 percent year-on-year and about 4 percent sequentially. Profit growth is expected to come in at 28 percent year-on-year and 8 percent sequentially.

According to PhillipCap's analysis, ICICI Bank is likely to witness a strong loan growth of 18 percent year-on-year and 4.1 percent quarter-on-quarter. The bank has been focusing on expanding its lending operations in various segments, including retail, SME, and corporate loans, which is expected to reflect in its loan growth figures.

Another positive expectation for ICICI Bank is the improvement in its Net Interest Margin (NIM). They are estimating NIMs to be at 4.7 percent versus 4.65 percent in the previous quarter.

Provisions are expected to decline quarter-on-quarter due to a decline in stressed assets in the balance sheet.

PhillipCap has forecasted that ICICI Bank's slippages will be at Rs 5,000 cr, which is lower than the previous quarter's slippages of Rs 5,723 cr.

It also expects ICICI Bank's asset quality to improve. Gross NPA could come down to 2.9 percent compared to 3.1 percent in the previous quarter.

The key to track in ICICI Bank's Q4FY23 results, is the commentary on loan growth. Investors and analysts will be closely watching for any updates on the bank's lending strategy and its outlook on the economy and the overall credit environment.