  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings

ICICI Bank Q4 preview: Net profit may surge around 300%, say brokerages

Updated : April 23, 2021 01:04:52 IST

As per Motilal Oswal (MOSL), the profit after tax (PAT) is expected to rise 322 percent YoY to Rs 5,160 crore for the quarter under review.
Edelweiss Securities sees the profit jumping 278 percent YoY to Rs 4,618.7 crore.
ICICI Bank Q4 preview: Net profit may surge around 300%, say brokerages
Published : April 23, 2021 01:04 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Panasonic to buy US supply-chain software firm Blue Yonder for $7.1 billion

Panasonic to buy US supply-chain software firm Blue Yonder for $7.1 billion

Ind Ra revises down India's FY22 GDP growth forecast to 10.1%

Ind Ra revises down India's FY22 GDP growth forecast to 10.1%

Australia urges AstraZeneca to send 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to PNG after EU clearance

Australia urges AstraZeneca to send 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to PNG after EU clearance

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement