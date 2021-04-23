ICICI Bank Q4 preview: Net profit may surge around 300%, say brokerages

Private sector lender ICICI Bank's net profit is likely to surge around 300 percent on a YoY basis in the March quarter (Q4), brokerages said in their preview reports. The lender will report its earnings on April 24.

The estimated jump in its profit will be supported by healthy loan growth, double-digit operating profit and lower provisioning, analysts believe. However, the lender’s asset quality may worsen on the back of higher slippages, they added.

As per Motilal Oswal (MOSL), the profit after tax (PAT) is expected to rise 322 percent YoY to Rs 5,160 crore for the quarter under review as against a PAT of Rs 1,221.4 crore in the year-ago period (Q4FY20).

It expects loan growth to pick up and margin to remain stable around 3.7 percent. Credit cost will remain high and slippages would be the key, added MOSL. It pegs operating profit at Rs 9,420 crore, up over 27 percent YoY.

Edelweiss Securities sees the profit jumping 278 percent YoY to Rs 4,618.7 crore.

Prabhudas Lilladher also expects ICICI Bank to report net profit at Rs 4,946.6 crore, up 305 percent year-on-year. Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 15.4 percent YoY to Rs 10,297.2 crore, according to the brokerage. Pre Provision Profit (PPP) may rise 16.7 percent YoY to Rs 8,627.3 crore, it said.

“We expect provisions to slide down to normalised levels and the bank is likely to use some of the Covid-19 provisions earlier this quarter. We are building slippages of 4 percent but we see a solid commentary on recovery to normalised levels of their loan book from an asset quality perspective," Kotak Securities said.

According to Axis Securities, the PAT will rise 315 percent to Rs 5,069 crore from Rs 1,221 crore in the year-ago quarter.