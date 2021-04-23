ICICI Bank Q4 preview: Net profit may surge around 300%, say brokerages Updated : April 23, 2021 01:04:52 IST As per Motilal Oswal (MOSL), the profit after tax (PAT) is expected to rise 322 percent YoY to Rs 5,160 crore for the quarter under review. Edelweiss Securities sees the profit jumping 278 percent YoY to Rs 4,618.7 crore. Published : April 23, 2021 01:04 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply