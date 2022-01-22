ICICI Bank Q3 Results: Net interest income grows 23% YoY to Rs 12,236 crore; net profit at Rs 6,193.71 crore, up 25% QoQ

ICICI Bank Limited on Saturday reported a 23 percent year-on-year increase in its Net Interest Income (NII) to Rs 12,236 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as against Rs 9,912 crore in the December quarter the previous fiscal. This beat estimates of Rs 12,114.2 crore. In its quarterly earnings report, the bank said its net interest margin was at 3.96 percent in the latest quarter, down slightly from 4 percent in the September quarter.

The bank further reported that its core operating profit increased by 25% YoY to ₹ 10,060 crore in Q3FY22, from Rs 8,054 crore in the corresponding period the previous quarter. Further, the bank's profit after tax (PAT) was at Rs 6,193.71 crore, handily beating the estimates of Rs 5,933.4 crore. The net profit witnessed a 25 percent quarter-on-quarter growth.

In the report, the bank said its business banking and SME franchise continues to grow on the back of digital offerings and platforms like InstaBIZ, which offers various services such as instant overdraft facility, payment of GST, foreign exchange deal booking, business loans based on revenues reported in GST returns, automatic bank reconciliations and inward and outward remittances.

Further, the bank added in the report that transactions through its UPI interface (in Q3FY22 were 2.2 times higher YoY, and 34 percent higher QoQ. The value of mobile banking transactions increased by 50 percent YoY to Rs 4,55,326 crore, with internet, mobile banking, PoS and others accounting for over 90% of the savings account transactions in the first nine months of the fiscal.

The reported that its net non-performing assets declined by 10 percent QoQ to Rs 7,344 crore, while the net NPA ratio declined to 0.85% from 0.99% in the September quarter. The bank's gross NPAs saw net deletions of Rs 191 crore , " excluding write-offs and sale", compared to net additions of Rs 96 crore in the previous quarter. Excluding NPAs, the bank said " the total fund-based outstanding to all borrowers under resolution as per the various extant regulations/guidelines was Rs 9,684 crore".